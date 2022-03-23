Delta Air Lines Welcomes Delivery of First Airbus A321neo
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 23, 2022
Delta Air Lines welcomed the delivery of its newest narrow-body airplane, the Airbus A321neo, as part of the carrier’s fleet renewal and expansion efforts.
In total, Delta officials said the company would receive 26 A321neos to its fleet this year, with a total of 155 purchase commitments through 2027. The new planes offer 20 percent better fuel efficiency over the current A321ceos in service.
The new 194-passenger Airbus aircraft will boast 20 domestic First Class seats, 42 Delta Comfort+ seats and 132 Main Cabin seats, all with memory foam cushioning for improved comfort.
“The delivery of our first A321neo helps to usher in the next era of premium domestic service at Delta,” Delta senior vice president Mahendra Nair said. “Not only do these aircraft offer the best customer experience in the industry, but these fuel-efficient airplanes further demonstrate our commitment to a more sustainable future.”
Delta’s new domestic First-Class seats feature more privacy, workspace and storage. The planes also include a wireless in-flight entertainment system at every seat, spacious overhead bins and access to fast-streaming Wi-Fi and power ports.
Once all of the remaining A321neo orders are delivered, the airline’s A321 fleet will grow to 282 planes. The A321neo will be manufactured at the same facilities in Mobile, Alabama, and Hamburg, Germany, where the A321ceos have been built.
After the carrier’s technical operations teams prepare the new models for service, Delta’s first A321neo is scheduled to enter into service in May.
“By adding the latest and largest Airbus single-aisle aircraft to their fleet, the team at Delta Air Lines continues to demonstrate its priority for operational efficiency while pleasing their customers with the most spacious single-aisle cabin in the sky,” Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said.
