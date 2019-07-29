Last updated: 02:30 PM ET, Mon July 29 2019

Delta and Hulu Are Enhancing In-Flight Entertainment Options

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti July 29, 2019

Delta has outfitted its 700th plane with industry-leading seatback screens.
PHOTO: Delta has outfitted its 700th plane with industry-leading seatback screens. (Photo courtesy of Delta)

Delta Air Lines today announced its new partnership with streaming digital-media giant, Hulu, as part of its ongoing quest to provide customers access to best-in-class onboard entertainment experiences.

This means that, starting in August 2019, Delta passengers will be able to even better enjoy their in-flight time with added TV and movie options, including Hulu Original and exclusive content, such as: The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mindy Project, Marvel’s Runaways, Castle Rock, Casual, Light as a Feather, The Act, Shrill, Batman and Bill, Fyre Fraud, Ask Dr. Ruth, Minding the Gap, Into the Dark: New Year, New You.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Baltimore, Washington, Airport

TSA Agents Find Rocket Launcher Inside Checked Bag

Middle East Airlines-Air Liben Airbus A330-243

Baby Born on a Plane Over the Middle East

American Airlines Airbus A330

'Strange' Odor Diverts American Flight,...

Having recently equipped its 700th aircraft with advanced seat-back video screens, Delta boasts the largest seat-back entertainment-equipped fleet in the world. This latest advance represents just part of Delta’s overall multi-billion dollar investment during recent years to transform passengers’ time in transit into a truly enjoyable part of their travel experience. In 2016, Delta became the first global airline move away from the paid model for in-flight entertainment, offering all-free Delta Studio content via seat-back video screens, with the added option of streaming to personal devices.

"Customers continue to tell us entertainment is a top priority," said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Director, Onboard Product and Customer Experience. "That's why we keep extending our lead in having more aircraft with seat-back entertainment than any other airline in the world, and continue partnering with entertainment giants like Hulu to bring customers at-home favorites at 30,000 feet. These investments reinforce Delta's reputation as the entertainment airline."

New content additions from Hulu will only serve to bolster its already industry-leading lineup of Delta Studio content—including more than 3,000 movies, TV shows and music options—that’s provided free-of-charge to customers flying in all cabins.

For more information, visit www.Delta.com.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Baltimore, Washington, Airport

TSA Agents Find Rocket Launcher Inside Checked Bag

'Strange' Odor Diverts American Flight, Hospitalizes Crew Members

United Airlines Teams With CLEAR to Offer Discounts to Loyal Customers

Passengers Left on Sweltering Plane for Hours

American May No Longer Be the World's Largest Airline

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS