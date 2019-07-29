Delta and Hulu Are Enhancing In-Flight Entertainment Options
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti July 29, 2019
Delta Air Lines today announced its new partnership with streaming digital-media giant, Hulu, as part of its ongoing quest to provide customers access to best-in-class onboard entertainment experiences.
This means that, starting in August 2019, Delta passengers will be able to even better enjoy their in-flight time with added TV and movie options, including Hulu Original and exclusive content, such as: The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mindy Project, Marvel’s Runaways, Castle Rock, Casual, Light as a Feather, The Act, Shrill, Batman and Bill, Fyre Fraud, Ask Dr. Ruth, Minding the Gap, Into the Dark: New Year, New You.
Having recently equipped its 700th aircraft with advanced seat-back video screens, Delta boasts the largest seat-back entertainment-equipped fleet in the world. This latest advance represents just part of Delta’s overall multi-billion dollar investment during recent years to transform passengers’ time in transit into a truly enjoyable part of their travel experience. In 2016, Delta became the first global airline move away from the paid model for in-flight entertainment, offering all-free Delta Studio content via seat-back video screens, with the added option of streaming to personal devices.
"Customers continue to tell us entertainment is a top priority," said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Director, Onboard Product and Customer Experience. "That's why we keep extending our lead in having more aircraft with seat-back entertainment than any other airline in the world, and continue partnering with entertainment giants like Hulu to bring customers at-home favorites at 30,000 feet. These investments reinforce Delta's reputation as the entertainment airline."
New content additions from Hulu will only serve to bolster its already industry-leading lineup of Delta Studio content—including more than 3,000 movies, TV shows and music options—that’s provided free-of-charge to customers flying in all cabins.
For more information, visit www.Delta.com.
Comments
