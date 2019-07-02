Delta Upgrading Long-Haul Economy Perks
Delta Air Lines is upgrading its free offering and perks in economy class on long-haul flights of six-and-a-half hours or longer.
Starting in November, Delta will hand out ‘welcome aboard’ cocktails, offer hot towel service and mix-and-match options for premium appetizers and larger entrees.
“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service, said in a statement. “The thoughtful touches we’re investing in throughout the new Main Cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind — delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about and one that our team, the best in the business, is proud to deliver.”
Delta said its revamped Main Cabin experience has been met with high marks — with increased customer satisfaction scores on the more than 700 flights it’s been tested on between Portland and Tokyo over the past year.
The testing included nearly 14,000 hours of flight time, information from over 1,800 customer surveys, crew feedback and input from a design team made up of 24 flight attendants.
“With this service, at the end of the flight I know I’ve made a difference in the customer’s journey,” Michael Miller, a New York-based flight attendant and member of the design team, said in a release. “I know I’ve had the opportunity to not only offer an exceptional onboard experience but also to engage with customers and create special moments for them.”
Delta also plans on handing out chocolates at the end of the flight.
