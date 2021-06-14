Delta Brings Back Hot Meals for Delta One, First Class Customers
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli June 14, 2021
Delta Air Lines said today it will bring back fresh, hot meals to Delta One and First Class customers flying on select domestic routes starting this week.
"The new meals are the latest in an ongoing series of enhancements we've been making to our offerings in flight," Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a statement. "Delta continues to take an intentional approach to the return of our onboard food and beverage program to ensure service is coming back safely and even better than before."
Starting Tuesday, June 15, Delta One and First Class customers flying from Boston and New York-JFK to and from Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco will see the return of popular breakfast, lunch and dinner items. That includes lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry thyme syrup, a smoked salmon plate with bagel chips and beef short ribs with whipped potatoes.
Additionally, Delta's bread service will now feature locally sourced sourdough bread and batch-churned, slow-cultured butter from Atlanta-based Banner Butter. Customers in these cabins will be able to browse the menus digitally via their seatback screens.
For customers flying from Los Angeles, Delta partners and chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are preparing their acclaimed Italian-American fare, which includes staples like marinara-braised meatballs and juicy chicken parmesan. Their recipes feature local, fresh and seasonal ingredients inspired by the dishes served at Jon and Vinny's popular eateries, including Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny's. The Los Angeles-based duo has partnered with Delta since 2017.
"Welcoming customers back to our restaurants has been really special, and we're just as eager to play a role in welcoming Delta customers back on board," said Shook. "The safety of our patrons and employees has been a top priority for us this year, and Delta hasn't taken any shortcuts to ensure health and safety, either. Our collaboration with Delta over the years has been incredible, and we can't wait to help celebrate the return to travel by serving our food to Delta customers and to visitors in our hometown of Los Angeles."
Delta also plans on bringing back its Snack Basket as well as introducing premium sandwiches, salads and bowls.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS