Delta Extends Waiver on Change Fees Through July 31
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff June 30, 2020
Delta Air Lines is extending its waiver on change fees for new flights purchased through July 31, 2020. Travelers can now change their reservations without a fee for a year from the date of purchase.
For those with existing bookings that were impacted by schedule changes, cancellations or for travelers who need additional reassurance about upcoming travel, they have the flexibility to rebook travel through September 30, 2022.
Customers eligible for this benefit include:
—Those with upcoming travel already booked between now and September 30, as of April 17, 2020.
—Those with canceled travel from flights between March 2020 and September 2020.
Delta continues to support a safe flying experience, taking the following measures for its passengers:
—Blocking middle seats and capping seating at 50 percent in First Class and 60 percent in other cabins to give customers more space.
—Sanitizing 100 percent of flights before boarding with electrostatic sprayers.
—Boarding from back-to-front to reduce the need for customers to pass by one another.
—Streamlining food service to reduce customer touchpoints onboard.
—Cleaning the cabin air with advanced HEPA air filtration systems.
—Requiring all customers to wear a face-covering across all Delta Air Lines touchpoints.
