Delta Flight Attendant Sues Airline After Being Fired for Stealing Milk Carton
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood December 07, 2019
A 79-year-old Delta Air Lines flight attendant was fired after 57 years on the job after she allegedly stole a carton of milk and other items.
According to The Daily Mail, Ida Gomez Llanos has filed a lawsuit against Delta accusing the airline and her coworkers of orchestrating a smear campaign against her due to her receiving an annual salary of $250,000 and the perks that come with working for the airline for over 50 years.
The lawsuit claims Gomez Llanos was harassed and bullied by coworkers who began to spread lies that led to her being penalized and eventually fired.
OJ DEVIATIONS -- With DL Since 1962, 79-Year-Old Flight Attendant Says She Was Fired Over A Carton Of Milk https://t.co/Yg248BnYeb pic.twitter.com/fpFtTXHwyU— OpenJaw (@openjawnetwork) December 5, 2019
“I couldn’t believe it,” Gomez Llanos told the Daily Mail. “I’ve been accused of so many things and none were true. I try not to take it personally, but when you get mean about me and start lying, that is a problem.”
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Gomez Llanos said she received her first write-up in nearly 60 years in April 2018. She believes that since Delta could hire and pay three or four other attendants for what they pay her, the airline was trying to do whatever it could to remove her from the company.
Gomez Llanos claims she was an exemplary employee until she was terminated and reportedly earned multiple company rewards and stellar reviews from customers. When asked about the accusations, a Delta spokesperson said the company stood by its decision to terminate Gomez Llanos.
“When a violation of company policy is identified or inappropriate conduct is reported, Delta conducts a thorough investigation to determine the appropriate course of action – considering many factors, including the employee’s overall performance record and length of service,” Delta said in a statement. “Decisions like these are not made lightly or without a comprehensive review by many.”
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS