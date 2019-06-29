Delta Flight Diverted to Memphis Due to Medical Emergency
June 29, 2019
For the second time in three weeks, a Delta Air Lines flight was diverted to Memphis over an emergency.
This time, it was a medical issue.
Flight 923 was heading to Delta’s Atlanta hub from Sacramento, Calif. when a passenger needed immediate medical attention on Friday morning.
The flight was diverted to the nearest airport, which just happened to be Memphis, where the overnight trip landed at approximately 5 a.m.
Memphis firefighters and ambulances were present at the airport to whisk the passenger away. There was no word on whether it was a male or female passenger, and no word on his or her condition.
The flight continued on later Friday morning for the short trip to Atlanta to complete the journey.
It was not the first time Delta has had a flight diverted to Memphis. In fact, it wasn’t even the first time this month.
On June 8, a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas was forced to make an emergency landing in Memphis due to a disruptive passenger.
During the flight, a male passenger began arguing with another passenger and was using vulgar language. When asked to stop cursing, especially with children on board, the man became more verbally abusive.
The crew made the decision to divert to Memphis, where police boarded the plane and removed the man.
