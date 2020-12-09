Delta Air Lines Eliminates International Change Fees
Donald Wood December 09, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced it has expanded its customer-first flexibility promise by waiving change fees for all domestic and international flights.
As part of an effort to make traveling in 2021 and beyond easier for customers, Delta revealed all change fees would be waived on tickets purchased for flights in the United States through March 30, 2021.
The carrier is also permanently eliminating change fees for international travel originating from North America on Delta flights or service provided by joint venture and codeshare partners—excluding Basic Economy—effective immediately.
The latest updates to Delta’s policies come after the airline announced the elimination of change fees for travel within the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, excluding Basic Economy fares.
“No year has better demonstrated the value of flexibility than this one,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “Our approach has always been to put people first, which is why we’re extending our current change fee waiver and making lasting changes to our practices, so customers have the trust and confidence they need long after the pandemic ends.”
The carrier also reconfirmed its commitment to health and safety by blocking middle seats and limiting onboard capacity on all flights through March 30.
In addition, Delta offers more flexibility by eliminating the $150 redeposit fee to cancel an award ticket and the $150 reissue fee to change an award ticket; eliminating the 72-hour requirement to change or cancel an award ticket; allowing customers to use the remaining balance of their ticket toward future Delta travel; and extending travel credits through December 2022.
