Delta Makes Several Route Adjustments
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli February 10, 2021
Delta Air Lines is the latest carrier to make adjustments to its route map, taking nine trips off the schedule but adding in seven more, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.
Airlines often make route changes but in the last year or so they have been far more prevalent due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Delta is cutting nine routes at least through December, according to Cirium schedules and later confirmed by the carrier by The Points Guy.
The suspended routes were all scheduled to restart sometime between April and June of this year, but will not begin again now until December of 2021 or January of 2022.
They include:
Miami (MIA) – Orlando (MCO)
Miami (MIA) – Tampa (TPA)
West Palm Beach (PBI) – Boston (BOS)
West Palm Beach (PBI) – New York (JFK)
Atlanta (ATL) – Burbank (BUR)
Atlanta (ATL) – Colorado Springs (COS)
Los Angeles (LAX) – Columbus, Ohio (CMH)
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG) – Houston (IAH)
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG) – Phoenix (PHX)
“We’re continually adjusting our schedule based on the evolving nature of COVID-19 and changing demand trends,” a Delta spokesperson told TPG. “We will continue rebuilding our network as demand resumes in these markets.”
All the routes being cut have historically been poor performers for Delta.
But here are the seven new routes Delta will try:
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) – Portland, Maine (PWM)
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) – Providence, Rhode Island (PVD)
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) – Savannah/Hilton Head (SAV)
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) – Traverse City, Michigan (TVC)
Los Angeles (LAX) – Houston (IAH)
Los Angeles (LAX) – Oakland (OAK)
