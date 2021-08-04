Delta Makes Standby for Same-Day Trip Changes Free
August 04, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced that passengers who need to change their flight on the day of departure can now stand by for an earlier, alternative flight without paying a fee.
To be eligible, the new flight must depart the same day and standby requests or a confirmed change must be made within 24 hours of departure. Travelers can make their same-day travel change directly within the Fly Delta app or Delta’s official website.
“Flexibility has never been more important, which is why we want to give our customers more choice and control over their travel plans than ever before,” Delta senior vice president Sandeep Dube said. “By enabling same-day travel changes directly on the Fly Delta app, customers will also save valuable time rescheduling their plans while on the go, without waiting in line at the airport or calling Reservations.”
To make same-day trip changes, Delta customers can browse alternate flights and select either a confirmed or standby option. If a seat is available in the originally purchased fare class, passengers may only change their ticket to a confirmed seat on the new flight for a $75 fee.
On the other hand, if a confirmed seat is unavailable, travelers can stand by for an available seat for free. If a seat becomes available, they will not be charged a fee. Same-day changes are available for all domestic tickets except Basic Economy and remain complimentary for SkyMiles Diamond, Platinum and Gold Medallion Members.
Throughout the pandemic, Delta delivered new ways for customers to feel confident when booking trips, including eliminating most change fees, extending the validity of travel credits and enabling flexibility for Basic Economy customers to make changes to their 2021 travel.
