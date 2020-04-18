Delta Extends Customer Flight Credits for Up to Two Years
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti April 18, 2020
Delta Air Lines is continuing to take steps for protecting its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic in more ways than one, which is why the airline just announced extensions of several recently implemented policies and practices.
Delta is committed to providing industry-leading flexibility when it comes to customers’ ability to cancel, change or rebook their coronavirus-impacted flights. Amid an atmosphere of uncertainty, Delta wants its guests to know that the value of their tickets remains secure and redeemable for a longer period.
While tickets typically expire one year from the date of purchase, Delta is extending the expiration of flight credits and waiving change fees through September 30, 2022, for those who have existing bookings (as of April 17) for upcoming travel on or before September 30, 2020; as well as those who’ve already canceled their flights for travel between March and September 2020.
So, whether customers have been affected by recent cancellations or require additional reassurance when it comes to booking upcoming travel, they’ll benefit from the knowledge that they’ve got plenty of breathing room when it comes to rebooking. Cancellations and changes can be easily made online at Delta.com. Fare prices for travel throughout the U.S. and Canada have also been capped through May 31, 2020, inclusive of all cabins.
Delta is also taking extended measures to support social-distancing directives for both its customers and employees, in the air and on the ground. These temporary protocol changes will remain in place through at least the end of June 2020:
—Decreasing the total number of passengers per flight.
—Blocking middle seats in the Main Cabin, Delta Comfort Plus and Delta Premium Select cabins to provide more space between passengers.
—Modifying the boarding process, onboarding those passengers seated at the rear of the plane first and working, by row, towards the front; thereby reducing the instances of guests needing to pass by one another.
—Pausing automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades, processing any available upgrades at the gate instead.
To aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta will also continue to provide eligible medical volunteers with free round-trip flights to hard-hit states, including Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan and New York, through June.
The program was created in partnership with state and local governments, and Delta said it will continue to evaluate the unfolding situation and potentially expand the program as needed.
For more information, visit delta.com.
