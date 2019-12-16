Delta Moving to Beijing Daxing International Airport in March 2020
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti December 16, 2019
Delta Air Lines has announced that its China operations will move to the newly opened Beijing Daxing International Airport as of March 2020. Now one of the world’s leading, technologically advanced and highly integrated transportation hubs, the mega-airport is located about 29 miles south of Beijing city center and is expected to handle 72 million passenger trips per year by 2025.
Delta’s relocation will occur as its SkyTeam partner China Eastern will also be transferring its services to Daxing Airport, which should ensure smooth and convenient international-domestic connections when flying aboard both airlines for customers.
“We look forward to moving to our new home in Beijing,” said Wong Hong, Delta’s President – Greater China and Singapore. “The brand new Daxing International Airport will provide us a great opportunity to better serve the growing needs of our customers in China. As Delta operates in the new mega airport, working with China Eastern side by side, customers will enjoy the improved departure and arrival times, seamless connection, more convenient baggage delivery, and faster security check, customs and boarding/arrival procedures.”
Delta’s two nonstop daily services from Beijing to Seattle and Detroit will be flying out of Daxing Airport, which will eventually provide access to over 30 cities across China through codeshare flights operated by China Eastern. And, China Eastern’s new International VIP Lounges at Daxing Airport will be available to Delta One customers, as well as SkyMiles Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion members.
Delta’s daily Beijing-Detroit flights are now being flown aboard the carrier’s flagship long-haul Airbus A350 aircraft, and its Beijing-Seattle flights are expected to be served by the new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft by the first half of 2020. By then the airline’s industry-leading customer experience at the new, state-of-the-art Beijing Daxing Airport should be well established, and Delta’s flight service into Beijing will feature its brand-new, premium onboard products, including Delta One suites.
Within the first half of 2020, Delta plans to operate all six of its nonstop daily services from China to the U.S. using the flagship A350, the new A330-900neo or the newly retrofitted B777 aircraft, all equipped with its next-generation Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select products.
For more information, visit delta.com/us/en/airports/asia/beijing-daxing-overview.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, China, Beijing
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS