Delta Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2021

Delta VP Pamela Fletcher
Pamela Fletcher, Delta Air Lines' new Chief Sustainability Officer. (Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines today named Pamela Fletcher as its new Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, CEO Ed Bastian announced in a memo to employees.

Fletcher will have the title of Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and will become the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO, Bastian said.

“Amid the challenges of the pandemic, we have accelerated our efforts to combat the crisis of climate change and build a sustainable future for air travel – something that’s essential for Delta’s long-term success,” Bastian wrote. “As we move into the next phase of the recovery, we’ll be building on our sustainability efforts and expanding our leading position in the industry on our path to net zero. I’m happy to announce that Pamela Fletcher will be joining Delta to lead that effort as our new Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer – the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO.”

Fletcher will assume her role on February 1, 2022 and report directly to Bastian.

Fletcher most recently was the Vice President of Global Innovation at General Motors.

Amelia DeLuca is being promoted to Vice President – Sustainability, reporting to Fletcher.

“Amelia’s outstanding work leading our sustainability efforts over the past year has established Delta as an industry leader and she will be an essential part of the team moving forward,” Bastian wrote. “Under Amelia’s leadership, the sustainability team’s many accomplishments include securing vital sustainable aviation fuel agreements to help grow the market, committing to set science-based emissions targets, forging impactful coalitions across industries and setting a standard for transparency.”

Airlines have been making a stronger effort when it comes to sustainability. United Airlines recently conducted the first-ever commercial flight carrying passengers using sustainable fuel.

