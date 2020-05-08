Delta Partners With LATAM in Trans-American Joint Venture Agreement
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Mackenzie Cullen May 08, 2020
Affiliates Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group have teamed up to sign a trans-American Joint Venture Agreement which will combine the carriers’ highly complementary route networks between North and South America to provide customers with a seamless travel experience.
Delta and LATAM have been partnered since September 2019, working to build the leading strategic alliance in Latin America.
“Even as our carriers contend with the impact of COVID-19 on our business and take steps to protect the safety of our customers and employees, we are also building the airline alliance we know they’ll want to fly in the future,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
“While we remain focused on navigating the COVID-19 crisis and protecting the safety and well-being of our passengers and employees, we also have to look to the future to ensure the best possible customer experience and support the long-term sustainability of the group,” said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group.
Since September of last year, Delta and LATAM have been able to serve 435 destinations worldwide and achieve various milestones, such as codeshare agreements in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil that allow customers to purchase flights and access onward destinations in their respective networks.
Additionally, the partnership has allowed Delta and LATAM customers to receive frequent flyer benefits, smoother connections at hub airports and access to mutual lounge areas.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, LATAM Airlines Group
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS