Delta Passenger Facing Huge Fine for Hitting Flight Attendant
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli February 27, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier this year it was strengthening its fines as a deterrent for unruly and naughty passengers who cause problems during flights.
Apparently, the agency wasn’t kidding.
The FAA said Friday it is proposing a $27,500 fine for an unnamed passenger who allegedly hit a Delta Air Lines flight attendant in the face in October.
The passenger was traveling on a Delta flight from Miami to Atlanta on Oct. 19, 2020, when he got into argument with a seatmate who refused to wear his mask, secure his tray table or fasten his seatbelt, according to ABC News.
When flight attendants couldn’t get the passengers to settle down, the flight returned to the gate and the two were sked to depart the aircraft.
"In response, the passenger accompanying the non-compliant traveler ignored the flight attendant’s instructions, began yelling expletives at the flight attendant and other passengers, and struck the flight attendant under her left eye," the FAA said.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in January the agency was adopting a “zero-tolerance policy" when it came to unruly passenger cases after he saw a "disturbing increase in incidents" of passengers disrupting flights with "threatening or violent behavior."
The passenger facing the $27,500 fine has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency's enforcement letter.
