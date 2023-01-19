Delta Refreshes Onboard F&B Menu Options for the New Year
With the arrival of a new year, Delta Air Lines is once again refreshing and enhancing its in-flight food and beverage menu, bringing back at least one customer favorite, and introducing some intriguing new additions.
In 2023, Delta customers will see the return of the signature Delta One dessert cart, as well as encounter such new menu options as espresso-infused martinis, premium rosé wine, plant-based cheesesteaks, and locally and seasonally inspired dishes, among others.
These inspired culinary inclusions build upon Delta’s already expansive food and beverage program. Its onboard menus are also enhanced through the airline’s partnerships with three James Beard Award-winning chefs and various premium brands, including Impossible Foods, Imagery Estate Winery, Du Nord Social Spirits and more.
“Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta – we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service at Delta. “From delicious Spanish tapas plates to refreshing rosé, there is something new for everyone to enjoy.”
Note that the airline’s available menus will vary, depending upon the duration of each particular flight, the departure and destination cities, and individual passengers’ cabin classes.
Decadent Desserts
First things first: let’s talk about desserts. This year, Delta will reprise the much-missed Delta One dessert cart for customers flying internationally in Delta One class. The trolley will be laden with individually plated desserts, fruit and cheese plates, and a build-your-own ice cream sundae option. Expect to see such sweets as opera cake with chocolate ganache; Cowgirl Creamery wagon wheels; Midnight Moon gouda with grapes; and customizable vanilla ice cream sundaes, featuring a selection of toppings like whipped cream, cookie crumble, fruit compote and chocolate chips.
Refreshing Rosé
Delta One passengers aboard select flights will also be able to sip and savor the delightfully refreshing taste of La Fête du Rosé, a premium rosé label by La Fête Wine Company, produced in concert with the expert winemakers of Château Saint-Maur in St. Tropez. The pastel pink wine is light, smooth and surprisingly fresh, featuring flavors of vibrant strawberry, grenadine and currant.
Creative Cocktails
Available on select domestic and international flights, Tip Top Proper Cocktails—Delta’s partner since 2021—will introduce more of its popular selections. New cocktail flavors will roll out over the course of the year, including classics like the Old Fashioned, Bee’s Knees, Negroni and more. The rotational program will kick off in March with the Espresso Martini, a bold-yet-smooth cocktail created in conjunction with Counter Culture Coffee.
Seasonal Selections
On select flights, First Class and Delta One passengers can enjoy locally- and seasonally-inspired specialty fare.
— Eligible customers departing from New York-JFK airport can now pre-select Questlove’s Cheesesteak made with Impossible’s plant-based meat alternative with pickle relish. Alternatively, passengers can select Gramercy Tavern’s signature kielbasa with crushed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts and Dijon mustard; served with a marinated yellow beet salad with walnut pesto and ricotta cheese.
— Those flying out of Los Angeles can opt for chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce and Calabrian Caesar salad, created by Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.
— Other vegetarian options, such as Chef Mashama Bailey’s roasted sweet potato tagine with chermoula sauce, are available to customers departing from select cities
Regional Specialties
— Delta One customers flying to the U.S. from Spain, the U.K. or Ireland can enjoy a special service inspired by their regions of departure. Those flying out of Madrid and Barcelona will enjoy Spanish-style tapas, with a selection of items that may include beef empanadas, Spanish tortillas with stuffed piquillo pepper, Ibérico ham, dried beef, smoked salmon and aioli potato salad. Meanwhile, those flying out of London, Edinburgh and Dublin will enjoy a traditional afternoon tea service, featuring Thrive Farmers tea, warm fruit scones, finger sandwiches, clotted cream, strawberry preserves and mini pastries.
