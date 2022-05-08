Delta Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli May 08, 2022
Delta Air Lines this week released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, showing the latest data indicates the carrier’s steady progress to reach what it calls a ‘people-centric future.’
The report covered its 2021 efforts.
“In a year full of opportunities, challenges and uncertainty, connection remained core to our business,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO, said in a statement. “Delta people were steadfast in delivering on our values as we made significant progress toward our ESG goals throughout the year. Our momentum and drive to connect the world will only increase in the months ahead as we welcome back more travelers to the skies.”
Among the initiatives:
-- While COVID might have lessened, Delta continued to emphasize its safety and care. The airline said it safely transported more than 135 million customers in 2021 and was named the Top U.S. Airline of 2021 by the Wall Street Journal in its annual airline scorecard rankings.
Delta credited the addition of Dr. Henry Ting, S.V.P. and Chief Health Officer, who joined Delta in early 2021, for overseeing safety and health protocols for the airline. J.D. Power named Delta the No. 1 airline in the North America Airline Satisfaction Study.
-- Delta has long been a leader in diversity and equity, both among its tens of thousands of employees and the communities where they live. To that end, the carrier said it made progress toward the goals set forth in its 2020 racial equity action plan.
“We made bold commitments in 2020 that were rooted in driving change inside and outside our business,” said Keyra Lynn Johnson, Delta’s Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. “To accelerate real progress, we are building a culture that pursues equity, seeks diversity and promotes inclusion.”
That includes removing unnecessary roadblocks for some openings, such as the previous requirement to have a four-year college degree.
-- Delta’s Close the Gap strategy focuses on expanding representation and opportunity for diverse talent. Officer representation among underrepresented racial and ethnic groups increased to 16 percent in 2021 from 10 percent in 2020. It also increased representation of Black external candidates for general manager, director and managing director roles from 20 percent in 2020 to 33 percent in 2021.
-- Sustainability is also a big issue in the industry. Delta said it took significant actions in 2021 to progress its climate goals in the short and long term. “Our work today is to disrupt, challenge and champion the technologies that will define the future of sustainable flight,” said Pam Fletcher, Chief Sustainability Officer at Delta.
The airline took delivery of 52 next-gen aircraft that were, on average, 25 percent more fuel efficient per seat mile than retired aircraft. By 2030, its goal is to procure more than 400 million gallons of sustainable air fuel annually to meet a goal of being 10 percent reliant on SAF.
“We know we can’t do this alone,” Bastian said. “That’s why we’re joining with our employees, our customers, our business partners and our communities on this journey toward a bright future together.”
