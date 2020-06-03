Last updated: 03:58 PM ET, Wed June 03 2020

Delta to Block Middle Seats, Place Cap on Passengers Through September

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke June 03, 2020

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737
Delta Air Lines Boeing 737

Delta Air Lines has announced it will continue blocking middle seats and extend its cap on seating in every aircraft cabin through September 30, 2020, as part of its ongoing efforts to increase safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To reduce the number of passengers on each flight, Delta is capping seating at 50 percent in First Class; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in Delta One.

Middle seats will remain unavailable or not assignable when selecting seats online or via the Fly Delta app, and Delta will continue to block the selection of some aisle seats in aircraft with 2x2 seating configurations, the carrier announced on Wednesday.

Starting June 10, Delta will resume automatic, advance Medallion complimentary upgrades to Delta One for domestic U.S. travel, First Class and Delta Comfort+, subject to availability and as permitted by the seat caps. Upgrades were previously being managed at the gate.

Meanwhile, Delta said it will look for opportunities to upsize to larger aircraft or add more flights on routes where increasing customer demand is driving flight loads closer to its seating caps.

"Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people," said Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch, in a statement. "Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again."

Additional safety measures implemented by the airline include requiring both passengers and employees to wear face coverings, installing plexiglass shields and social distance markers and frequent disinfection of check-in lobbies, self-service kiosks, gate counters, baggage claims and other areas.

What's more, the carrier continues to board all flights from back to front, streamline food and beverage service and provide hand sanitizers, care kits and other protective supplies.

Last week, Delta announced that it will extend its change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through June 30.

