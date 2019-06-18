Delta’s A220 Expands to Seattle and Nine Other airports This Summer
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines June 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Delta Air Lines is expanding its A220 fleet.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Coming soon to a U.S. airport near you: an elevated onboard experience on your next domestic flight.
Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A220 is expanding to more routes and new airports this summer, giving more customers than ever the opportunity to experience the aircraft's modern and spacious interior – and popular lavatory window!
The aircraft in April made its debut in the West at Salt Lake City International Airport and in May began operating from Mineta San Jose International Airport.
This week, it launched from Delta's Seattle hub when it began operating on two of Delta's six daily flights to San Jose, with expansion to more Seattle routes planned later this year. The West Coast launch is part of a broader ramp-up of Delta's A220 schedule, which will grow to 74 daily flights to and from 10 airports this summer, including:
—Boston
—Dallas-Fort Worth
—Detroit
—Newark
—Houston-Bush Intercontinental
—New York-LaGuardia
—Minneapolis/St. Paul
—Seattle
—San Jose
—Salt Lake City
The state-of-the-art A220 offers best-in-class fuel performance with an elevated, customer-friendly onboard experience, including:
—109 seats total, including seating for 12 in First Class, 15 in Delta Comfort+ and 82 in Main Cabin.
—State-of-the-art interior featuring seat-back screens, 2Ku Wi-Fi and among the widest seats of any narrowbody aircraft.
—Thoughtful innovations like high-capacity overhead bins, extra-large windows and full-spectrum LED ambient lighting.
—18.6" wide Main Cabin seats – the widest Main Cabin seats in Delta's fleet – in a two-by-three layout, with personal power ports and complimentary premium entertainment on individual seat-back screens.
—A new, modern First Class seat design in a two-by-two layout, featuring the largest IFE screens of any Delta domestic First Class seat.
Delta's A220 debuted in February to rave reviews. Business Insider called the A220 "an absolute triumph."
"The aircraft delivered a smooth and whisper-quiet ride, while the in-flight entertainment and onboard amenities were top-notch, especially for a domestic flight."
Delta plans to add a total of 90 A220s to its aircraft fleet in the next four years.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Delta Air Lines press release.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS