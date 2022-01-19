Despite 5G Deal, Some International Airlines Cancel Flights to US
Despite Tuesday’s agreement to delay implementation of new 5G wireless service near airports, at least three international airlines have canceled flights to the U.S. over concerns that the new high-speed 5G could disrupt some plane instrumentations.
In the face of increased pressure from the airline industry and intervention from the Biden Administration, AT&T and Verizon said they will limit the 5G wireless service near airports to address airline industry concerns that it could disrupt flights or interfere with flight systems.
But that apparently was not enough for Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Emirates Airlines.
All three carriers said Tuesday they are canceling some flights bound for the U.S. due to the new higher-speed 5G service and trepidation over its potential effects, according to CNBC.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement. “We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible.”
CNBC said Emirates flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Newark and Seattle would be affected. Flights to Los Angeles, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington, D.C. will still maintain service.
The overseas airlines might not be the only carriers canceling flights. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is also concerned that the 5G service, in conjunction with poor weather, could cause issues.
“The FAA, which regulates airlines, has issued numerous notices that restrict flight activity near airports where this new deployment of 5G service in the C-band spectrum could cause limited interference with altitude instruments on aircraft under various weather conditions that aircraft safely operate in today,” Delta said in a statement. “As such, Delta is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety remains the priority in compliance with FAA guidelines.”
