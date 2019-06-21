Disruptive Passenger Causes Emergency Landing for American Flight
June 21, 2019
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma after an intoxicated passenger became disruptive and had to be restrained.
According to Fox Oklahoma City, American Flight 2840 was en route from Pittsburgh International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when the captain was forced to call for an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.
The flight was around 20 minutes outside Dallas when 32-year-old Brandon Ganus started yelling obscenities, threatening other passengers and eventually became violent. Crew members and passengers restrained Ganus with a plastic zip cuff and duct tape until the plane landed.
“The people on board were doing everything they could to restrain him,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sgt. Gary Knight told Fox. “He was not cooperating. He repeatedly made threats toward the officers and called them names.”
Once the American flight landed safely in Oklahoma, local police boarded the aircraft and removed Ganus as the other people on the plane applauded. Bodycam video of the incident showed the man clearly intoxicated and slurring his words.
Ganus was arrested and faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The rest of the passengers on the flight continued their journey to Texas and landed in Dallas a short time later.
