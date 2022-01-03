Don’t Miss These Cheap Flight Deals to Puerto rico
Laurie Baratti January 03, 2022
Scott’s Cheap Flights (SCF)—an email subscription service that constantly monitors airfares and sends the best flight deals directly to its members’ inboxes—has seen some seriously hot deals popping up for travel from the mainland U.S. to exotic Puerto Rico.
Limited-time low-priced fares—ranging from 50 to as much as 72 percent off normal rates—are available aboard American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue, according to the site’s analysts.
Note that the cheapest fares don’t include a full-size carry-on bag, so you’d need to pay $40 roundtrip if you want overhead bin space and another $60 roundtrip for each piece of checked luggage. Still, with roundtrip airfare prices like these, even the addition of such extras doesn’t present much of a problem.
The site’s Flight Experts anticipate that these ludicrously low fares will only last for the next two to three days, so you’ll want to snag these deals straightaway.
Sample roundtrip fares to Puerto Rico, now accessible by SCF’s more than two million members, include flights from these major cities:
— Newark: $124 (72 percent off)
— Miami: $139 (69 percent off)
— Pittsburgh: $157 (69 percent off)
— Austin: $200 (60 percent off)
— Phoenix: $215 (57 percent off)
— Atlanta: $216 (55 percent off)
— Nashville: $249 (50 percent off)
For an annual fee of $49, SCF’s Premium members get first crack at amazing, rock-bottom airfare rates that can be discounted by as much as 90 percent of their normal pricing. Those who are looking for incredible deals on business, first-class and premium economy seats can choose SCF’s top-tier Elite membership for $199 per year.

