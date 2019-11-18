Emirates Announces Order of 50 Airbus A350s Worth $16 Billion
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 18, 2019
Airbus was a big winner on the second day of the 2019 Dubai Airshow on Monday, securing a whopping $30 billion in new plane orders.
The European aircraft manufacturer's largest deal came from Gulf carrier Emirates, which ordered 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350s, bringing its total order to 50 in an agreement worth $16 billion at list price, according to the Associated Press.
Delivery of the new aircraft is scheduled to begin in 2023.
The new agreement replaces a $21.4 billion deal reached between Emirates and Airbus in February to purchase 70 aircraft, including 40 of the A330neo.
Meanwhile, Emirati low-cost carrier Air Arabia also agreed to buy 120 new Airbus planes in a deal valued at $14 billion at list price.
The agreement includes 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321 XLRs, with delivery slated to start in 2024.
Emirates announces US$ 16 billion firm order for 50 @Airbus A350-900 XWBs at @DubaiAirshow. The fleet investment strengthens Emirates' business model & signals confidence in Dubai & UAE’s strategy of international connectivity. #DAS19 #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/5CoB0S0dP3 pic.twitter.com/lkyX9XxFqF— Emirates Airline (@emirates) November 18, 2019
Both deals come just one month after U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to purchase 100 new Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement includes an option to buy 50 more. Delivery is planned through 2027.
A new report from Bloomberg recently revealed that Airbus is struggling to keep up with demand in the wake of Boeing's struggles stemming from the grounding of the troubled 737 MAX.
