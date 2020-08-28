FAA Fines Chicago O’Hare for Winter Weather Violations
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 28, 2020
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a fine of over $1.5 million to Chicago for allegedly failing to ensure safe airline operations after multiple planes experienced braking issues when landing.
According to the FAA’s official website, the United States Department of Transportation proposed the $1,567,968 civil penalty against the Chicago Department of Aviation for the unsafe conditions at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in November 2019.
After dealing with snowy and wet runway conditions on November 11, 2019, officials from O’Hare reportedly failed to limit operations on that runway, conduct a condition assessment, inform airlines about potentially unsafe conditions or limit operations.
Despite receiving reports from crews of insufficient braking action on consecutive flights, the airport allegedly allowed a total of 43 aircraft to land on Runway 10-Left. One of the planes even slid off the runway.
Envoy Airlines Flight 4125 attempted to land in Chicago with 41 people aboard when it went into an uncontrolled slide after pilots reported braking issues, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. There were no injuries reported.
O’Hare Airport had previously been warned in 2017 by the FAA about similar violations in 2015 and 2016. The Chicago Department of Aviation has 30 days after receiving the enforcement letter to respond to the agency.
For more information on Chicago
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS