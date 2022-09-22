Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Thu September 22 2022

FBI Detains Passenger Who Attacked American Airlines Flight Attendant

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood September 22, 2022

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after he allegedly punched an attendant on a flight to Los Angeles.

According to CBSNews.com, American Airlines Flight 377 was en route from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport when the unruly passenger struck the attendant in the back of the head as he walked away.

ADVERTISING

Video shared on social media shows a man in a floral shirt run up to a flight attendant who has his back turned and strike him once in the back of the head. It is unclear what caused the violent attack.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
The UV wand can disinfect high touch surfaces

Dirty Mess on Plane Leads to Questions About Cleaning Protocols

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway.

Pilot Forced To Deliver Stern and Unusual Announcement

Air france Airplane (Photo via Air France)

Pilots Engage in Physical Confrontation on Flight To Paris

standing in handcuffs

Apple AirTag Foils Airline Worker Accused of Stealing Luggage

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Video Shows Physical Confrontation That Led To Airline Worker&...

The plane was able to make a safe landing at LAX and taxied to the gate, where FBI agents and law enforcement officers removed the passenger and placed him under arrest. An FBI spokesperson said the man was detained on “suspicion of interfering with a flight crew,” which is a federal offense.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the passenger involved in the incident would “never be allowed to travel with us in the future,” and the carrier was working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

“Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time,” the carrier said in a statement.

Incidents involving unruly passengers have declined since a judge struck down the federal transportation mask mandate earlier this year, with reported attacks down by 57 percent, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest planes at the Atlanta airport

Southwest Airlines Surprises Rapid Reward Members With New...

United Forced to Cancel Some Flights After Not Performing Inspections

Hackers Breach American Airlines Data Base

Customer Satisfaction at North American Airports Dropped in 2022

Holiday Travel Airfares Expected to Rise Significantly

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS