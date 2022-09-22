FBI Detains Passenger Who Attacked American Airlines Flight Attendant
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood September 22, 2022
A passenger on an American Airlines flight was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after he allegedly punched an attendant on a flight to Los Angeles.
According to CBSNews.com, American Airlines Flight 377 was en route from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport when the unruly passenger struck the attendant in the back of the head as he walked away.
A man was arrested by Los Angeles Airport police after assaulting a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight from Cabo. pic.twitter.com/2VDXxIqUfn— BellaLovesUSA (@Bellamari8mazz) September 22, 2022
Video shared on social media shows a man in a floral shirt run up to a flight attendant who has his back turned and strike him once in the back of the head. It is unclear what caused the violent attack.
The plane was able to make a safe landing at LAX and taxied to the gate, where FBI agents and law enforcement officers removed the passenger and placed him under arrest. An FBI spokesperson said the man was detained on “suspicion of interfering with a flight crew,” which is a federal offense.
An American Airlines spokesperson said the passenger involved in the incident would “never be allowed to travel with us in the future,” and the carrier was working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.
“Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time,” the carrier said in a statement.
Incidents involving unruly passengers have declined since a judge struck down the federal transportation mask mandate earlier this year, with reported attacks down by 57 percent, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS