Fights Break Out on Delta Flight Delayed at NYC Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 19, 2019
A flight that was delayed eight hours Thursday at a New York City airport resulted in chaos as a fight broke out on board among the disgruntled passengers.
According to The New York Post, Delta Air Lines Flight 2385 was preparing to take off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Miami International Airport when the captain told passengers the departure would be delayed due to rainy weather.
A small sample of the increasing chaos happening right now aboard Miami -bound Delta 2385.— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) August 16, 2019
It’s sitting on the tarmac at JFK for 8hrs now (!)... passengers kept onboard with no clear info and now armed officers responding to a fight...@Delta ? Response? pic.twitter.com/UgHhmGMJ59
@Delta 8 HOURS and counting. Captain had “no idea” where the ground crew was. Parked in a “remote gate” in JFK. No food, no water. A fight broke out, police was called. A NIGHTMARE. @nytimes @ABC pic.twitter.com/iUHjZqofy8— Juan Andres Ahmad (@juanchi72) August 16, 2019
Delta officials said passengers on the flight were given the opportunity to bus back to the terminal and offered both water and snack service while the plane was parked on a “remote pad for quite some time.”
Passengers on the flight had a different perspective on the experience, as several disgruntled customers took to social media to talk about the lack of information provided by the carrier and the resulting confrontations due to the delay:
During the delay, several passengers were videoed getting into altercations, resulting in officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department being called to the scene to calm the chaos.
Delta said no customers were involuntarily removed from the flight following the police involvement.
