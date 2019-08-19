Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Mon August 19 2019

Fights Break Out on Delta Flight Delayed at NYC Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 19, 2019

Delta, airlines, travel
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Plane Engine. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

A flight that was delayed eight hours Thursday at a New York City airport resulted in chaos as a fight broke out on board among the disgruntled passengers.

According to The New York Post, Delta Air Lines Flight 2385 was preparing to take off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Miami International Airport when the captain told passengers the departure would be delayed due to rainy weather.

Delta officials said passengers on the flight were given the opportunity to bus back to the terminal and offered both water and snack service while the plane was parked on a “remote pad for quite some time.”

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
LAX

Customs Agents at LAX Seize $3.4 Million Worth of Counterfeit...

Airlines & Airports
Planes parked at Houston

Teenager Arrested for Posting Airport Bomb Threats on Snapchat

Airlines & Airports
A plane flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Man Arrested at Phoenix Airport for Deploying Plane’s...

Airlines & Airports
Airplane lavatory

Man Arrested After Planting Hidden Camera in Airplane Bathroom

Airlines & Airports

Passengers on the flight had a different perspective on the experience, as several disgruntled customers took to social media to talk about the lack of information provided by the carrier and the resulting confrontations due to the delay:

During the delay, several passengers were videoed getting into altercations, resulting in officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department being called to the scene to calm the chaos.

Delta said no customers were involuntarily removed from the flight following the police involvement.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Airport security checkpoint

Airport Security Worker Fired for Passing Rude Note to Traveler

United Airlines Announces New Flights to Tokyo, Japan

Hawaiian Airlines Announces New Service Between Maui, Las Vegas

Virgin Australia Allows Checked Bags for Infants

gallery icon Best, Worst US Airports for TSA Security Wait Times

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS