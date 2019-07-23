Fresh New Grab-and-Go Meals Available at North American Airports
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 23, 2019
As airport dwell times have increased, so has the demand for quality food options in passenger terminals. Even those who are rushing to make their connections appreciate readily available, quality meals that are made to be enjoyed on-the-go.
Summer travelers will be pleased to find fresh, new artisanal selections from global restaurateur HMSHost, now available at many North American airports and motorway plazas.
The Fresh Attractions grab-and-go line has just been completely revamped with new food offerings focused on more artisanal choices and sustainable packaging. To help reduce the company’s carbon footprint, it uses BOTTLEBOX salad containers, made from recycled PET beverage bottles. Each salad sold represents two plastic bottles that were spared a trip to the landfill and which can be recycled again. All Fresh Attractions sandwiches are also now packaged in eco-friendly paper bags to keep the fare fresh without taking a heavy toll on the environment.
The product line now provides over two dozen options tailored to meet the needs of busy travelers, ready to be enjoyed at the gate or saved for later in the flight. New offerings include:
— Ham and Swiss Sliders served on four separate potato buns with apricot preserves served on four separate potato buns
— Chicken Apple Crunch sandwich, filled with fire-braised chicken, red cabbage, red apple, and topped with dill mayonnaise, all served on multi-grain bread
— Beet and Goat Cheese Salad with pickled beets, crumbled goat cheese, and walnuts
— Turkey Cranberry Brie, a fresh telera roll stuffed with turkey and brie cheese, arugula, and cranberry chutney
Purchases also support local humanitarian efforts, as Fresh Attractions maintains a commitment to food donation in the communities where it operates. Its meals are made fresh daily, with any surplus is donated at the end of the day to local charity organizations that help feed those in need.
Fresh Attractions’ quality, portable fare options can be found in more than 60 airports and more than 80 travel plazas across North America, and 120 airports worldwide. So, travelers, keep an eye out for your next quality meal on the go!
For more information, visit HMSHost.com.
