Frontier Airlines Announces New Flights Between Jamaica, Miami

Kingston in Jamaica at sunset.
Kingston in Jamaica at sunset. (photo via GummyBone / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced it would launch nonstop service between Miami and Kingston, Jamaica, beginning May 5.

The Frontier flights will operate three times per week year-round between Miami International Airport and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, with introductory fares as low as $79 each way.

“We’re thrilled to launch service between Miami and Kingston, the bustling capital city of Jamaica,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said. “Kingston is home to an array of fascinating tourism and rich historical sites as well as providing easy access to Jamaica’s stunning mountains and beaches.”

Last year, Frontier Airlines added three-times-weekly, nonstop flights from Miami to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport that depart every Monday, Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to be a part of Frontier Airlines’ growth and expansion plans,” Jamaica Tourist Board Manager Francine Carter Henry said. “Our goals are well aligned in bringing more visitors to the island and we welcome new service to the heartbeat of Jamaica – Kingston.”

Earlier this month, the low-cost airline announced it would purchase Spirit Airlines as part of a $2.9 billion deal to create America’s fifth-largest carrier. The cash-and-stock deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities, with the merger designed to help Frontier compete with the “Big Four” airlines in the U.S.

Frontier also recently announced its baggage policies would change on March 1, with luggage weight limitations dropping from 50 pounds per bag to 40 pounds.

