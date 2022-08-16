Last updated: 02:20 PM ET, Tue August 16 2022

Frontier Airlines Adding New International Routes from Atlanta

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 16, 2022

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Clearly, Frontier Airlines is distancing itself from whatever feelings might have been hurt when it was rejected earlier this summer in its attempt to merge with Spirit Airlines.

In a sign that it is moving forward, Frontier has announced it will add five more international destinations to its flight schedule out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the nation’s busiest airport.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX

Delta Air Lines Resumes Nonstop Flights from LA To Tokyo

Delta Air Lines logo

Delta Air Lines Cuts Five Routes, Adds One

Boise, Idaho.

Spirit Airlines Launches Flights Between Boise, Las Vegas

JetBlue A321LR.

JetBlue Launches Flights Between Boston and London’s...

Beginning in November and December, Frontier flights will leave ATL bound for San Jose, Costa Rica; Liberia, Costa Rica; Nassau, Bahamas; San Salvador, El Salvador; and Kingston, Jamaica.

Frontier made a splash less than a year ago when it held a similar press conference at Hartsfield-Jackson to announce it would be flying to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from Atlanta, the airline’s first international routes.

If Frontier’s plan is to expand, it will now do so gradually and organically with announcements like today, instead of through a more immediate acquisition. Frontier and Spirit announced in February a plan to merge the two low-budget airlines but by April a new suitor had jumped in – JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue put on a full court press for Spirit, threatening a hostile takeover at one point before simply just raising its bid financially until it was $1 billion more than Frontier’s final offer.

Spirit stockholders rejected Frontier’s bid on July 27 and less than a day later, Spirit announced a deal with JetBlue.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Atlanta

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boom Supersonic's Overture aircraft.

American Airlines Strikes Deal for New Supersonic Planes

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines Resumes Nonstop Flights from LA To Tokyo

Airlines are Limiting European Travel for Employees

Apple AirTag Foils Airline Worker Accused of Stealing Luggage

Airfare Prices Fell Again Last Month, Expected to Continue Dropping Into Autumn

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS