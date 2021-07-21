Frontier Airlines Announces 21 New Routes From Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 21, 2021
Frontier Airlines has announced 21 new nonstop routes, expanding its footprint in a trio of major U.S. markets including Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas.
The ultra-low-cost carrier will launch nine new routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this fall, including service to Baltimore (September 8), Cancun, Mexico (November 2), Chicago (September 8), Detroit (September 7), Houston (September 8), Montego Bay, Jamaica (November 1), New Orleans (September 9), West Palm Beach, Florida (November 1) and St. Louis (September 7).
Meanwhile, new routes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport include Buffalo, New York (April 24, 2022), Durango, Colorado (April 30, 2022), Hartford, Connecticut (April 25, 2022), Phoenix (November 1), San Diego (September 7), San Francisco (September 8) and Tampa (November 1).
Frontier will also launch five new routes from Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport this fall, including Des Moines, Iowa (September 10), Harlingen, Texas (September 9), Minneapolis (September 9), New Orleans (September 9) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (September 9).
Frontier is celebrating the new routes with special introductory fares starting from $29. Discounted seats are only available for a limited time and must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, July 26, 2021. The fares are valid on select days between September 7 and December 15, 2021. Blackout dates include November 18-30, 2021.
"We’re thrilled to continue growing with a new round of 21 nonstop routes that greatly expand our service in three major markets: Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, in a statement. "We remain focused on identifying routes where our 'Low Fares Done Right' service benefits customers the most with affordability and convenience. Today's announcement highlights our confidence in travel's continued rebound for the rest of 2021 and beyond."
Contact your travel advisor or visit FlyFrontier.com to book or for more information.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Dallas, Las Vegas, Atlanta
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS