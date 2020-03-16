Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Mon March 16 2020

Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights for Students

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 16, 2020

Frontier aircraft
PHOTO: Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines is offering free flights for college students this spring.

Now through March 23, 2020, the ultra-low-cost carrier will fly one college student for free for every roundtrip Discount Den Fare purchased on qualifying flights and dates when travelers use the promo code FLYFREE.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Inca Jungle Trek, Rainbow Mountain & Salt Flats

G Adventures Announces Worldwide Sale

Tour Operator
Springtacular Savings from Travel Impressions.

Don’t Miss Travel Impressions’ Springtacular...

Vacation Packages
Southwest, Denver, airport

Southwest's Three-Day Sale Features Flights From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX

Southwest Offers Spring Break Flights From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports

In addition to the Students Fly Free offer, students with a .edu email address who sign up for a new Discount Den membership and book any Frontier flight before March 23 while signed into their Discount Den account will receive a flight voucher for future use, valued at $100.

The discount comes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has forced the airline industry to adjust on the fly, with many reducing capacity and cutting salaries for executives and top-level employees.

Airlines have been forced to suspend routes and issue waivers for change and cancellation fees in the wake of government-enforced travel bans and restrictions.

Contact your travel advisor or visit FlyFrontier.com for more information.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
airport security

TSA Adds New Coronavirus Page to Website to Help Travelers

Transportation Security Administration

Norwegian Cancels 85 Percent Of Flights

Passenger's Coronavirus Joke Leads to 8-Hour Flight Delay

United Airlines Reducing Capacity, Cutting Salaries

Controversial Qatar Airways CEO Questions Existence of Coronavirus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS