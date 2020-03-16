Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights for Students
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 16, 2020
Frontier Airlines is offering free flights for college students this spring.
Now through March 23, 2020, the ultra-low-cost carrier will fly one college student for free for every roundtrip Discount Den Fare purchased on qualifying flights and dates when travelers use the promo code FLYFREE.
In addition to the Students Fly Free offer, students with a .edu email address who sign up for a new Discount Den membership and book any Frontier flight before March 23 while signed into their Discount Den account will receive a flight voucher for future use, valued at $100.
The discount comes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has forced the airline industry to adjust on the fly, with many reducing capacity and cutting salaries for executives and top-level employees.
Airlines have been forced to suspend routes and issue waivers for change and cancellation fees in the wake of government-enforced travel bans and restrictions.
Contact your travel advisor or visit FlyFrontier.com for more information.
