Frontier Honoring Essential Workers With Huge Flash Sale
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 10, 2021
To honor the 87 million people nationwide who are considered essential employees, Frontier Airlines is offering 87 percent off their next trip, and the airline is asking communities to nominate essential workers to win one of 100 $100 flight vouchers on Frontier.
You need to book by tonight, March 10, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
“From service roles to healthcare workers, the more than 87 million essential employees in the U.S. have vitally supported communities throughout the past year and we’re proud to recognize their efforts,” Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.
“We’re immensely thankful for the ongoing efforts of these dedicated workers and want to thank them with a trip to relax and unwind, when they are ready. To that end, we’re offering this special discount on airfare and inviting communities to recognize essential workers in their area and celebrate their service by entering them to win one of one hundred, $100 flight vouchers.”
To enter for a $100 voucher, essential workers can be nominated by anyone – a friend, a neighbor or a family member. Winners will be randomly selected. Full sweepstakes rules are available with the online entry form.
In addition to the flight savings, all new Frontier bookings made through March 31, 2021, include the flexibility to change trip plans anytime with no fee. Essential workers and all customers flying Frontier have the flexibility to fly on their terms, when they are comfortable and have the time to do so.
