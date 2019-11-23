Frontier Passenger Accused of Groping Seatmate
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 23, 2019
A 42-year old man is due in court in January after being accused of groping his female seatmate, all while his minor son sat on the other side of him, on a recent Frontier Airlines flight.
Victor Maksimov was arrested on Oct. 28 after his Denver-to-Miami flight landed in Florida. He was alleged to have touched “the hamstring and buttock area” of the woman, according to the Miami Herald.
The woman, identified in court documents as C.VA.F, sat in an aisle seat while Maksimov was in the middle seat and his son sat by the window. The woman, who claimed Maksimov was also inebriated during the flight, said she fell asleep and initially thought it was an accident because of the close proximity of the seats when he touched her hamstring and buttocks.
But then it happened again when he touched the inside of her leg, and she called for a flight attendant.
The woman was moved to a new seat.
Maksimov was arrested when the flight landed but released the same day after a $25,000 bond was posted. According to the Herald, he pleaded not guilty in Florida Southern District Federal Court to one count of assault within special aircraft jurisdiction. He faces up to six months in prison if convicted. He is not allowed to leave Southern Florida until his January court date.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS