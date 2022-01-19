Frontier to Expand at Chicago Midway, Houston Hobby
Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its operations at two major airports – Chicago Midway International and Houston’s William P. Hobby.
In a statement, Frontier said the expansion in Chicago and Houston complements the budget carrier’s existing service in the two markets at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
“We’re excited to strengthen our position in two of the five largest metro areas in the country with 13 new routes and two additional airport options for our customers flying to or from Chicago or Houston,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president, said in a statement. “Frontier’s growth in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable and our team continues to look ahead at new opportunities to expand ‘Low Fares Done Right’ across both the U.S. and our rapidly growing international network. This strategic announcement situates Frontier to capture strong existing demand and stimulate new traffic with affordable fares and convenient service.”
From Chicago Midway, Frontier will roll out daily service in late April to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario (Calif.), Phoenix and Tampa. It will service Trenton (N.J.) four times a week and, starting in October, will add daily flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.
In late May, Frontier will fly three times a week from Houston Hobby to Cancun, and four times weekly from Houston to Las Vegas and Orlando.
The expansion into Midway and Hobby is part of Frontier’s plan to widen its service nationwide.
To celebrate the new flights and market growth, the airline is offering fares as low as $29 (subject to restrictions, call the carrier for more details).
Frontier will take on fellow low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines at both Midway and Hobby, where Southwest already services 10 of the 13 new markets announced by Frontier.
