Hawaiian Airlines Flight Diverted Due to Mechanical Issue
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 09, 2019
A Hawaiian Airlines flight traveling from New York City to Honolulu was forced to divert to Los Angeles due to a mechanical issue on Friday.
A spokesperson for the airline told Hawaii News Now that a generator fault was detected mid-flight.
The Airbus A330 aircraft was carrying 237 passengers and a dozen crew members when it landed without incident at LAX just after 12:30 p.m. PT on Friday.
The airline said it was accommodating passengers on other flights to Hawaii.
This past summer, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland to Honolulu was forced to make an emergency landing in the Hawaiian capital after a thick cloud of white smoke filled the cabin, prompting an evacuation and sending multiple people to the hospital.
The 10- to 12-hour long-haul flight between New York City and Honolulu is Hawaiian Airlines' second-longest nonstop route. The carrier launched nonstop flights between Honolulu and Boston earlier this year, calling the service "the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history."
