Hawaiian Airlines, HawaiianMiles Members Donated 35 Million Miles in 2019
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 19, 2020
As a way to give back to those in need, Hawaiian Airlines announced the carrier and its HawaiianMiles members donated 35 million miles to 13 local nonprofits in 2019.
Hawaiian Airlines’ member giving program awarded each charitable organization an average of 2.8 million miles to support services aligned with the carrier’s corporate pillars of culture, education, environment and health and human services in Hawaii.
The 35 million total miles awarded to charities marks the most significant annual donation since the giving program was launched in 2005. The airline matches up to a half-million miles of the total contributions made annually to each nonprofit.
“Our HawaiianMiles members achieved an incredible milestone and their record-breaking generosity is a testament to how truly special Hawaii is,” Hawaiian Airlines managing director Bryan Kapeckas said in a statement. “Each donation of airline miles – no matter the size – resulted in an impactful investment back into our community, and we couldn’t be more thankful.”
In 2019, HawaiianMiles members donated 28 million miles, which more than doubled the 10.4 million miles given in 2018. Hawaiian Airlines contributed a company match of seven million miles last year that resulted in a record year-end total of 35 million miles.
In addition to the HawaiianMiles member contribution, the airline also gifted 19.2 million miles to over 150 Hawaii nonprofits in 2019 via its Team Kokua Giving Program.
Hawaiian Airlines announced the benefiting organizations:
—American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific
—American Red Cross of Hawaii
—Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii
—Blood Bank of Hawaii
—Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL)
—Friends of Hokule‘a and Hawai‘iloa
—Hawaiian Humane Society
—HUGS
—Make A Wish Hawaii
—Maui Forward Bird Recovery Program
—National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii
—Shriners Hospital for Children of Honolulu
—Special Olympics Hawaii
