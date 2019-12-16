Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Mon December 16 2019

Hawaiian Airlines Launches Route Between Las Vegas, Maui

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 16, 2019

Hawaiian Air Airplane and Ariel view of mountains
PHOTO: Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Photo via Hawaiian Airlines)

Hawaiian Airlines launched its new nonstop service between Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Kahului Airport in Maui County.

The inaugural journey, flown as Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA32, departed from Maui with a massive celebration that featured local music, lei for guests and prize giveaways before landing Sunday morning safely in Las Vegas.

The route will operate using Hawaiian’s newest fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, which features 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats and 129 Economy seats.

Passengers flying between Las Vegas and Kahului Airport will also receive complimentary meals, in-flight entertainment, access to additional overhead storage and USB outlets.

“We have a 34-year history of welcoming travelers between Hawaii and Las Vegas, and the demand continues to grow at an incredible rate,” Hawaiian senior vice president Brent Overbeek said in a statement. “Our nonstop OGG-LAS service represents our commitment to offer our guests the most convenient network between the Hawaiian Islands and the U.S. West Coast, and strengthens Hawaii’s ties with the Las Vegas community.”

With the addition of its new service, Las Vegas became Hawaiian Airlines’ ninth West Coast city with nonstop service to Kahului Airport.

Hawaiian Airlines also strengthened its place as the leading domestic carrier for travel between Maui and the West Coast, connecting Kahului to Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.

In November, Hawaiian Airlines announced it would be launching a new line of in-flight amenities focused on sustainability with the help of Moloka'i-based brand Kealopiko.

