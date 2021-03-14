Last updated: 08:04 PM ET, Sun March 14 2021

Hawaiian Airlines Launches New Orlando-to-Honolulu Flights

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 14, 2021

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200
PHOTO: Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Hawaiian Airlines today announced new, twice-weekly nonstop service between Orlando (MCO) and Honolulu (HNL) that will conveniently connect the Sunshine to the Aloha state. Passengers boarding the first scheduled flight on this new route—the very first commercial flight connecting Florida and Hawaii—were welcomed this morning with floral leis, Hawaiian music and dance.

"We are excited to introduce our Florida guests to our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality so they may start their island vacation the moment they step onboard," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. "We are just as pleased to offer Hawai'i travelers the unmatched convenience of our nonstop service from Honolulu to Orlando, a popular destination for our kama'aina (residents)."

Hawaiian plans to seasonally increase its Orlando-to-Honolulu service to three flights weekly, from June 1 through August 10, to meet anticipated summer travel demand.

Even before the introduction of the new nonstop route, Orlando was one of the largest domestic travel markets to Hawaii. And, conversely, Orlando—with its many world-famous attractions—is a destination that’s already sought-after by Hawaiian residents. Orlando now joins New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) as Hawaiian Airlines’ third Eastern gateway city.

“Having new service to a domestic destination as popular as Honolulu is a win not only for the residents of Central Florida, but for everyone who travels from Orlando International Airport,” said Phil Brown, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “Being able to directly connect two of the world’s popular vacation spots brings a next-level service for travelers looking to explore the best leisure destinations in the United States.”

Flight HA85 departs Orlando on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 a.m., scheduled to arrive in Honolulu at 2:05 p.m. Flight HA86, with service from Honolulu to Orlando, currently departs on Thursdays and Sundays at 5:15 p.m., with arrival scheduled for 7:00 a.m. the following day. The seasonal summer schedule will include additional departures from Orlando on Thursdays and Honolulu on Tuesdays.

For more information, visit hawaiianair.com.

