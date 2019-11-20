Hawaiian Airlines Unveils New Line of Sustainable Amenity Kits
Hawaiian Airlines announced it would be launching a new line of in-flight amenities focused on sustainability with the help of Moloka'i-based brand Kealopiko.
Travelers flying with Hawaiian starting on November 26 between Hawaii and the airline’s international and select U.S. mainland destinations will receive amenities and soft goods that pay homage to Hawaii's delicate natural resources.
The line of sustainable products has been dubbed Ekaha, which represents thriving coral reef, the bird's nest fern and a symbiotic relationship between the land and sea.
International Business Class and First-Class passengers traveling between New York City and Boston will receive a branded canvas clutch available in two different designs. In addition, travelers in Extra Comfort will receive a natural felt pouch with a wood tag engraved with the Ekaha story.
“Embarking on this redesign, we knew we wanted a partner who could help us tell the stories of our island home,” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president Avi Mannis said in a statement. “Kealopiko is a natural fit. Their sustainable production and bold, contemporary design align with our values and complement the flight experience we want to offer our guests.”
The sustainable amenities kits from Hawaiian Airlines include a bamboo comb, socks, a dental kit, earbuds, earplugs, a sleep mask, skincare products, a sample packet of sunscreen and a pack of tissues.
In addition, Hawaiian Airlines’ new amenity kits feature eco-friendly paper packaging, furthering the airline’s efforts to reduce single-use plastics across its fleet and throughout its operations.
“Our partnership with Kealopiko advances our company's progress to reduce waste, bring sustainability into our cabin, and encourage our guests to join us in taking care of our environment,” Mannis continued.
