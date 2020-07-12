Influx of Tourists Forces Cancun to Reopen Another Airport Terminal
Cancun is certainly not back to where it was in previous years in terms of tourism, in part due to travel restrictions, in part due to self-imposed capacity limits at hotels and resorts, and in part due to a reticence by many travelers to getting on a plane.
But there certainly has been enough traffic since the Mexican resort hotspot reopened last month to force the hand of officials at the Cancun International Airport.
In a good way.
Due to the continued increase in passengers, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Southeast Airport Group), which manages the airport, says that Terminal 2 will now reopen beginning Wednesday, July 14.
The news was first reported by Riviera Maya News.
In a statement, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste said all airlines currently flying into Cancun International will continue to use Terminal 4. But two of Mexico’s domestic airlines, Viva Aerobús and Volaris, will be moved from Terminal 4 to Terminal 2 to help alleviate the number of passengers in one terminal.
The reopening of the terminal will include the application of screening questionnaires and temperature-taking at departures and arrivals.
Both Terminal 2 and 3 were closed in early April after an 80 percent reduction in passenger traffic.
