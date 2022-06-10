JetBlue Adds Flights to First Destination in Canada
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 10, 2022
JetBlue announced it has officially launched service to its first destination in Canada.
The airline revealed its first flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Vancouver International Airport debuted on Thursday, with daily nonstop flights advancing JetBlue’s transcontinental growth strategy.
JetBlue is the only carrier to serve Vancouver with nonstop service from New York-JFK, expanding the airline’s Northeast Alliance (NEA). In 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports.
“The addition of Vancouver to our route map marks an important milestone for JetBlue as our first Canadian destination,” JetBlue vice president of network planning Andrea Lusso said. “We look forward to not only introducing our outstanding service and competitive fares to Canadian customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York.”
Vancouver service will operate using Airbus A320 aircraft, with each offering the most legroom in coach; free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet; complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV programming at every seat.
“JetBlue’s new direct service to JFK means easier access from an important east coast market and is another significant step for Vancouver towards rebuilding our visitor economy,” Destination Vancouver CEO Royce Chwin said.
“Nonstop air service from key North American cities makes our city an even more appealing destination for business events and for leisure travelers,” Chwin continued. “JetBlue couldn’t have made a better choice as its first Canadian destination than Vancouver.”
To celebrate the new service to Canada, JetBlue passengers can take advantage of special $119 one-way fares for flights between New York -JFK and Vancouver for a limited time through the airline’s website.
