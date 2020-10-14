JetBlue Adds New Flight Routes to Popular Colorado Ski Destination
JetBlue announced on October 14 that it will be launching nonstop winter service to Telluride, Colorado from three new routes across the country, beginning on December 19, 2020.
JetBlue will service Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ), a 90-minute drive to Telluride. The three new routes will be from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
These are the latest route expansions from JetBlue this year. Earlier in September, the airline announced it would be expanding its nonstop service to twenty-four new destinations, including locations such as the Caribbean and Latin America.
“As we take a refreshed approach to evaluating new markets, it’s clear to us that travelers are increasingly looking for unique destinations where they can truly escape and enjoy wide open spaces,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Telluride, by way of air service in Montrose, is an ideal destination to add to our route map this season which will help us diversify the markets we fly to, support our focus city strategies on the East and West Coasts and connect more customers with the places they want to go.”
Telluride was named the number one Ski Resort Destination in North America by Condé Nast five out of the last six years. Victorian architecture, incredible historical sites and beautiful alpine skiing make this destination extremely popular during the winter months.
JetBlue will fly its Airbus A320 aircraft on all flights to Montrose, including free Wi-Fi and the most legroom available for coach seats.
Tickets for the new flights are on sale now. For more information, please visit JetBlue.com.
