JetBlue Announces Plans for New Service, New Domestic Routes and Schedule Refinements
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen January 16, 2020
In preparation for its 20th anniversary, JetBlue has announced several changes to the airline’s schedule and routes. These changes include flights landing in Guatemala City, more flights in popular JetBlue markets and routes and adjustments to Caribbean and West Coast flying.
Service will start in Guatemala City’s La Aurora International Airport (GUA) on June 1, 2020. Bookings for flights between Guatemala City and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) are now available.
JetBlue has also announced plans to expand service at Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) with flights to and from the east coast. Starting in June, flights from will New York will operate at least three times per week throughout the summer and winter seasons. Flights from the Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will operate twice per week on Saturdays and Wednesdays during the summer and winter seasons. The winter schedule has not yet been announced.
Additionally, JetBlue announced plans to add a service from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to New York, with two flights a day starting on April 28, 2020.
To allow all of these new additions, JetBlue will also be increasing flights on several of its most popular routes. Flying these routes will be JetBlue’s Airbus 320, with features including comfortable legroom, free Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks and beverages and free live DIRECTV programming.
In addition to these changes, JetBlue will also no longer continue operating at Oakland International Airport (OAK), instead servicing Bay Area travelers from airports in San Francisco and San Jose. The airline will also be limiting flights from several routes in Long Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.
JetBlue also plans on continuing service between the U.S. and Cuba, operating three flights per day to Havana from Fort Lauderdale and flights from New York on Saturdays.
