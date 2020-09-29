Last updated: 02:30 PM ET, Tue September 29 2020

JetBlue Celebrating Holiday Season Early With Limited-Time Savings

Jetblue launches ‘Be an Early Holiday-er' initiative
PHOTO: Jetblue launches 'Be an Early Holiday-er' initiative. (photo courtesy of JetBlue)

JetBlue is kicking off the holiday season early this year, offering travelers $50 off holiday flights and $300 off of flight and hotel packages booked through JetBlue Vacations.

The carrier launched its "Be an Early Holiday-er" initiative on Tuesday, rolling out digital and in-airport experiences in addition to limited-time savings. Be an Early Holiday-er is the first program to launch as part of JetBlue's newest brand platform "We’ve Got a Plane for That."

Now through Wednesday, September 30, customers can receive $50 off per person on holiday flights or $300 off per flight and hotel package booked for travel from November 19, 2020 through January 5, 2021 using the code "HOLIDAYS" on the JetBlue and JetBlue Vacations websites.

Meanwhile, travelers passing through Terminal 5 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will notice a number of festive touchpoints such as seasonal decorations and holiday music.

"These days, we're all yearning for a bit of joy and are eager to reconnect with loved ones, and the holiday season is one of the most cherished times to do so," JetBlue's vice president of marketing Elizabeth Windram said in a statement.

"Holiday travel is incredibly important to our customers, and it’s equally important to us. Whatever customers are looking forward to this holiday season—a vacation, celebrating annual traditions, or reconnecting with family and friends, we’ve got a plane for that. 'Be an Early Holiday-er,' along with our industry-leading safety standards, is our way of giving our customers the confidence they need to go home, or someplace else, for the holidays."

In addition to enhanced health and safety measures, JetBlue customers can look forward to waived change and cancel fees for all fares on new bookings made through February 28, 2021 for travel on any date.

Patrick Clarke
