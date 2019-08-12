JetBlue Launches 'Just Alright Doesn't Fly Here' Campaign
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 12, 2019
JetBlue has launched its latest major campaign: “Just Alright Doesn’t Fly Here”. The air carrier’s new message to the public is intended to take a stand against mediocrity in air travel, reminding potential passengers that they don’t have to settle for in-flight discomfort and sub-par customer service to get a good deal.
The multifaceted media campaign will be brought to life by videos and ad positioned on TV, social media, radio and music-streaming services, as well as digital displays and billboards positioned to deliver JetBlue’s message during those moments when travelers are in the “just alright” mindset—i.e., sitting in traffic, awaiting public transportation or browsing online.
“JetBlue has always believed that travelers deserve better, and going above and beyond for our customers has been an integral piece of JetBlue’s DNA since day one,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “This campaign is designed to shine a much-needed spotlight on the complacency that’s become an all too common part of the airline experience and show those who haven’t traveled with us before that there’s a better way to fly.”
In a creative nod to aviation pioneers, the Wright Brothers, JetBlue created its own fictional characters, “The Alright Brothers”, who will carry its campaign message by embodying new lows of expectations in airline customer service. Its videos will conclude with real JetBlue crewmembers delivering the message that, while bare-minimum airline accommodations may be becoming an industry norm, such low standards would never “fly” on JetBlue.
Offering the most legroom in coach to be found among U.S. commercial carriers, unlimited seatback entertainment, free high-speed Internet, and complimentary, all-you-can-eat, brand-name snacks, JetBlue has sought to revolutionize the air-travel experience since its inception in 2000.
JetBlue was recently named “Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Low-Cost Carriers” in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, number one domestic airline in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2019 and Best in Passenger Comfort in the 2019 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards.
The new “Just Alright Doesn’t Fly Here” brand message debuts as the airline's first major marketing campaign since “Air on the Side of Humanity”, which launched back in 2013.
