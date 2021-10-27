JetBlue Launches 'Monster Sale' With Fares From $31 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 27, 2021
JetBlue is celebrating the culmination of the spooky season with the return of its annual "Monster Sale" featuring flights for as low as $31 one-way.
Now through Friday, October 29, travelers can book low fares on select routes across the carrier's network, for travel between November 1 and December 16, 2021. The Halloween sale, which is only valid for bookings made at JetBlue.com and on the JetBlue mobile app, includes as many as 31 routes available for as little as $31 one-way.
Keep in mind that the travel window excludes Friday and Sunday flights and is blacked out the week of Thanksgiving, November 20-29.
The lowest $31 fares include multiple routes to and from JetBlue's operating bases in places like New York (JFK), Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Orlando. For example, customers can book a one-way flight between New York and Miami or Los Angeles and Las Vegas for as little as $31 or $62 roundtrip. Travelers can also save big on international flights. Examples include Los Angeles to Los Cabos, Mexico for $74 one-way and Orlando to San Jose, Costa Rica for just $94 one-way.
"The launch of our 2021 'Monster Sale' supports the next phase of our direct distribution strategy, which focuses on driving more direct bookings among leisure travelers looking to reconnect with family, friends, and the places they love," JetBlue's vice president of sales & revenue management, Dave Clark said in a statement. "Customers who book directly with JetBlue will receive the award-winning experience they know and love, and are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares."
Travelers booking directly with JetBlue will benefit from no change or cancel fees for all new bookings made through the duration of the sale and two times the TrueBlue points.
