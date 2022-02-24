Last updated: 09:23 AM ET, Thu February 24 2022

JetBlue Promotes Jonathan Weiner to Vice President

February 24, 2022

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

JetBlue announced the appointment of Jonathan Weiner as the carrier’s new vice president, sales and revenue management.

Weiner will be responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution and corporate sales. The new vice president previously served as the airline’s director, revenue management since 2020.

As part of the new job, Weiner will report to Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jonathan into his new role heading up the sales and revenue management team,” Clark said. “He has helped lead JetBlue through a period of industry leading revenue generation.”

“I have every confidence that Jonathan’s extensive commercial experience will help us build upon our successes of the past years growing our network and supporting the growth of JetBlue Travel Products offerings,” Clark continued. “This growth allows us to continue our work offering low fares to more markets and providing more choice to customers.”

Weiner joined JetBlue in 2019 as director, revenue analysis and ancillary strategy after serving as vice president of revenue management in North America for British Airways. In total, he worked with BA for 18 years in a variety of commercial leadership roles.

“I’m excited to take on this role to strengthen and enhance our strong revenue performance,” Weiner said. “I look forward to working with our strong sales and revenue management team to further improve and maximize the potential of our successful and growing network for the benefit of our crewmembers, customers and owners.”

Earlier this week, JetBlue announced the launch of service between New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and the popular Mexican tourism destination of Puerto Vallarta.

