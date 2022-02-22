JetBlue Launches Flights Between NYC, Puerto Vallarta
JetBlue announced the launch of service between New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and the popular Mexican tourism destination of Puerto Vallarta.
Originally announced in April, the airline’s new route to Puerto Vallarta’s Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport will operate four times weekly with a mix of both the Airbus A321neo and A320 aircraft.
“As demand for travel continues to increase, we are excited to introduce the new route to Puerto Vallarta, offering our Northeast customers a new destination in Mexico,” JetBlue vice president Andrea Lusso said. “We look forward to continuing expanding our network and international presence in Latin America as part of our growth strategy.”
Enabled by the Northeast Alliance (NEA), the Puerto Vallarta service brings JetBlue to its third destination in Mexico. The airline now offers more weekly flights between greater New York City and the Mexican Pacific coast destination than any other carrier.
All JetBlue aircraft offer the most legroom in coach, free Fly-Fi broadband internet, complimentary snacks and soft drinks and free DIRECTV programming at every seat.
“We are thrilled to welcome visitors from the Northeast to Puerto Vallarta thanks to this new direct service from JetBlue,” Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board’s Luis Villasenor said. “JetBlue has made it easier than ever to escape to warm and sunny Puerto Vallarta, the quintessential Mexican beach destination.”
In January, JetBlue announced it would cut 17 flights from its spring schedule as it continues to react to the ever-changing industry dynamic caused by COVID-19 and its repercussions, including being short-staffed.
