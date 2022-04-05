JetBlue Set to Launch New Service to London From Boston
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 05, 2022
JetBlue Airways’ not-so-very-well-kept-secret is out.
The airline announced today what most of the industry had suspected – new nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and London, England will begin later this summer.
JetBlue flights from Logan to London-Gatwick Airport launch on July 19, 2022, followed by nonstop service between Boston and London-Heathrow Airport August 22, 2022.
JetBlue previously started trans-Atlantic service last year when it introduced flights from New York to London.
“Our strategy of flying to both Heathrow and Gatwick Airports has been a success for us in New York, and we’ve secured slots to be able to do the same in Boston, becoming the only airline in New England offering flights to London’s two main airports,” Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement. “Our London service has been an incredible success so far and we’ve been able to go in with our unbeatable JetBlue service and experience and bring down fares on a traditionally overpriced route – the JetBlue Effect in action. We’re ready to do the same at Logan as we advance our growth strategies in both Boston and London.”
London is the largest nonstop market not currently served by JetBlue in Boston and is among the most requested destinations from the airline’s large Boston customer base. With service to Heathrow and Gatwick, JetBlue becomes the only airline to fly between New England and London’s two largest and busiest airports.
Flights on both Gatwick and Heathrow routes will operate daily.
Seats on both new London routes are on sale starting today. Introductory roundtrip fares for U.S.-originating travelers flying to Gatwick start at $499 roundtrip for the airline’s award-winning core experience and at $1,949 for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. Roundtrip fares to Heathrow start at $549 for core and $1,999 for Mint. These U.S. point-of-sale fares are available online only on jetblue.com.
“We are thrilled to hear of JetBlue’s further expansion into London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports with its service from Boston,” said Gavin Landry, executive vice president, The Americas for England’s tourism arm, VisitBritain. “With international travel on the rise and the removal of all travel restrictions to Britain, we know travelers across the US are eager to return to Britain and experience all that is waiting for them. Now, with JetBlue’s new routes and VisitBritain’s messages of welcome and reassurance, it is time to share the stories of Another Side of Britain, made up of our vibrant and diverse cities, renowned heritage, contemporary culture, and so much more.”
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
