JetBlue Travel Products Extends Partnership With Allianz Partners
Airlines & Airports Allianz Global Assistance Donald Wood June 29, 2022
JetBlue Travel Products announced a multi-year partnership extension with Allianz Partners USA to bolster their relationship for the busy summer season and beyond.
The partnership allows JetBlue customers to protect their flights and vacation packages with travel insurance, which re-affirms Allianz Partners as the official travel insurance provider of JetBlue Airways and JetBlue Travel Products.
In addition, JetBlue Vacations Travel Experts will now be able to offer Allianz Travel Insurance plans over the phone to customers purchasing JetBlue Vacations packages. Allianz products include Epidemic Endorsement, which covers travelers for cancellations, interruptions and medical emergencies due to illness with COVID-19 or a future epidemic.
“Through our extended partnership with Allianz Partners, we’re giving our customers more insurance options, so they can feel comfortable and prepared for their unique travel needs,” JetBlue Travel Products president Andres Barry said.
“JetBlue has been proud to partner with Allianz for over a decade because they’re the gold standard in the travel insurance and assistance industry,” Barry continued. “As we continue to adjust to a constantly changing travel landscape, developing quality products that ensure customers have the appropriate level of support and coverage for their changing needs is at its utmost importance.”
Through the extended agreement, Allianz will offer JetBlue customers new tailored products specific for their trips, at various price points to accommodate all types of travel.
JetBlue customers will also have access to Allianz’s industry-leading travel insurance products and award-winning 24/7 customer service and travel assistance for flights and vacation packages offered through JetBlue Vacations.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS