JetBlue Travel Products Extends Partnership With Allianz Partners

JetBlue Travel Products announced a multi-year partnership extension with Allianz Partners USA to bolster their relationship for the busy summer season and beyond.

The partnership allows JetBlue customers to protect their flights and vacation packages with travel insurance, which re-affirms Allianz Partners as the official travel insurance provider of JetBlue Airways and JetBlue Travel Products.

In addition, JetBlue Vacations Travel Experts will now be able to offer Allianz Travel Insurance plans over the phone to customers purchasing JetBlue Vacations packages. Allianz products include Epidemic Endorsement, which covers travelers for cancellations, interruptions and medical emergencies due to illness with COVID-19 or a future epidemic.

“Through our extended partnership with Allianz Partners, we’re giving our customers more insurance options, so they can feel comfortable and prepared for their unique travel needs,” JetBlue Travel Products president Andres Barry said.

“JetBlue has been proud to partner with Allianz for over a decade because they’re the gold standard in the travel insurance and assistance industry,” Barry continued. “As we continue to adjust to a constantly changing travel landscape, developing quality products that ensure customers have the appropriate level of support and coverage for their changing needs is at its utmost importance.”

Through the extended agreement, Allianz will offer JetBlue customers new tailored products specific for their trips, at various price points to accommodate all types of travel.

JetBlue customers will also have access to Allianz’s industry-leading travel insurance products and award-winning 24/7 customer service and travel assistance for flights and vacation packages offered through JetBlue Vacations.

